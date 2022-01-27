ModernGhana logo
Three final year students hospitalized after stabbing incidents at Ejisu

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Three final year students of Ejisu Senior High and Technical School are currently battling for their lives at the hospital following multiple stabbing.

The stabbing incident followed tension between students and some alleged notorious youth who hang around the school.

According to information gathered, the students and the youth clashed following complaints by students that they are often attacked and belongings such as phones snatched.

“They have been fighting in recent times, the students have been complaining of phone snatching,” Samuel Oduro, who is the Municipal Chef Executive (MCE) for Ejisu has confirmed to the media.

In the past week, matters went from bad to worse when three different students were attacked and stabbed.

All three final years students of Ejisu Senior High and Technical School have been admitted to the Ejisu Government Hospital where they are responding well to treatment.

Sources have confirmed that the Police have already arrested five suspects in connection to the stabbing incidents.

All five suspects will be arraigned before court today, Thursday, January 27, 2022.

