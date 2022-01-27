ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Who watches the watchman' as Parliament appoints auditor to audit Auditor-General

Headlines 'Who watches the watchman' as Parliament appoints auditor to audit Auditor-General
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ghana's Parliament has moved a motion to constitute an AD-HOC Committee to appoint an Auditor for the auditing of the Auditor-General’s office.

The motion was moved on Wednesday, 26 January 2022 by Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.

The AD-HOC committee will be chaired by Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu North, James Klutse Avedzi.

While MP for Upper Denkyira East, Festus Awuah Kwofie; MP for Nyiaeso, Stephen Amoah and MP for Navrongo Central, Sampson Tangombu Chiragia will serve as members of the committee.

Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu supporting the motion noted that the newly-introduced committee will serve as a check on the Auditor General’s office to keep it on its toes and to promote accountability in the country.

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Ghana is a key partner in deepening global/regional economic and security matters — U.S Secretary of State
27.01.2022 | Headlines
Godfred Dame decries working conditions of Justice Ministry agencies
27.01.2022 | Headlines
E-Levy crucial for gov’t to provide more jobs, opportunities for the youth – Akufo-Addo
27.01.2022 | Headlines
Jean Mensa, two deputies drag FixTheCountry, CJ, AG to court for leaking petition for removal
27.01.2022 | Headlines
Bogoso explosion very devastating, difficult to accommodate but will lead to reshaping mining sector – Akufo-Addo
26.01.2022 | Headlines
Jean Mensa, deputies run to Supreme Court over petition demanding their removal
26.01.2022 | Headlines
Effutu MP Afenyo-Markin to name new health center after predecessor NDC's Mike Allen Hammah
26.01.2022 | Headlines
Bogoso explosion: Truck carrying explosives didn’t have police escort – Chief challenges Police to provide evidence
26.01.2022 | Headlines
Call e-levy a VAT increase and stop distorting our well established tax regime – Seth Tekper to government
26.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line