Agona Police probe attack on officers in Ntonso, burning of police vehicle

Social News Agona Police probe attack on officers in Ntonso, burning of police vehicle
2 HOURS AGO

Police in the Ashanti Region have launched investigations into an incident where some residents of Ntonso on Sunday assaulted a team of police officers and set their vehicle ablaze.

According to the police, the officers were following up on a robbery incident after they received intelligence that the suspect was in the area.

The Agona District Police Commander, ASP Owusu Poku, told Citi News the suspect however resisted arrest, and residents attacked the police officers.

“It was involving a robbery incident. The station officer had intelligence and moved on it with the policemen to retrieve a tricycle and arrest the suspects, but the youth attacked them, chased them out and set the car ablaze,” ASP Owusu Poku said.

---citinewsroom

