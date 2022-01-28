Popular Bishop calls for national prayers, fasting to avert disasters in Ghana

Bishop Dr John Yaw Adu

In his quest to ensure that the bad omen does not befall on the country anymore, the founder and leader of the New Jerusalem Chapel Church located at Kumasi Sokoban Ampayoo in the Ashanti Region, Bishop Dr John Yaw Adu has passionately appealed to the religious bodies to come together to fast and pray for God's intervention.

His comment follows the recent tragic explosion Appiatse in Bogoso in the Western Region that killed 14 people and injured many people.

Speaking to the Correspondent in an exclusive interview over the weekend, Bishop Dr John Yaw Adu mentioned the Nima-Mamobi bloody clash, Kumasi Asokwa tanker explosion among others as happenings in the country that need God's intervention.

He noted that God revealed to him that road accidents, gas explosions and fratricidal violence cases would greet the country this year.

According to him, Ghanaians must seek the face of God to avert what the devil has planned to destroy the state in the year 2022.

Bishop Adu said it was against this background that he find it appropriate to call on the religious bodies to come together in intercessory fast and prayers to avert any calamity in the country.

He cited the scriptures in 1st Thessalonians chapter 6 verse 18-20 that it is important the society test all souls and believe the righteous ones and follow them towards salvation.

"See, parts of my prophecies are working," the popular man of God told the correspondent adding that when people refuse to recognize the true prophecies and reject the word of God, the nation suffers.

The Bishop intimated that the recent happenings in the country give clear indications that his prophecies are showing some signs of manifestation.

Bishop Adu reiterated that in order to reverse any calamity he is passionately imploring the religious bodies and all Ghanaians to come together fix dates for national fasting and prayers.