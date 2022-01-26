ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: Kromoase Residents ‘bare teeth’ at Chairman Wontumi for abandoning 6-unit classroom project

By Kwame Agyenim Boateng
Social News A/R: Kromoase Residents ‘bare teeth’ at Chairman Wontumi for abandoning 6-unit classroom project
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

Management of Kromoase D/A Basic School in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region has appealed to the government to complete a six-unit classroom block that has been abandoned for so many years.

The residents have accused the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Mr Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka Chairman Wontumi who is the contractor of abandoning the project.

The chief and the residents have chastised chairman Wontumi for packing all his equipment away from the site.

This six-unit classroom block was started in 2019 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo government.

The purpose of the construction of the school block was to address the infrastructural deficit in the school.

A visit to the school showed that pupils now study under an opened canopy shed.

The school has no fence wall and toilet facility as school children resort to the bush to ease themselves.

According to some residents who spoke to this reporter, several appeals have been made to the Atwima Kwanwoma District Assembly but have not yielded any result.

The residents on condition of anonymity lamented that the situation is affecting the academic performance of the pupils.

They are appealing to government and other Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) as a matter of urgency to come to their aid.

The chief of the area, Nana Opoku Karikari Okogyedom II lamented over the delay of the project.

He appealed to authorities in the Region to see to the completion of the school block to ease congestion and motivate the pupils to attend school.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Ntronang has a mechanised water supply system — DCE reacts to claims of lack of water
26.01.2022 | Social News
Nigel Giasie strikes with another AFCON revelation
26.01.2022 | Social News
House of Chiefs calls for thorough investigations into Appiatse explosion
26.01.2022 | Social News
Traders at New Kejetia market laments lack of maintenance of facility
26.01.2022 | Social News
Allow lost Ghana Cards to be replaced at NIA District Offices – NIA told
26.01.2022 | Social News
Collins Dauda trial: Provide witness statements within 3 weeks – Court to Prosecution
26.01.2022 | Social News
Bernard Mornah threatens action against Mobile Money if gov’t goes ahead with E-Levy
26.01.2022 | Social News
Video: Lady almost prepares soup with condom
26.01.2022 | Social News
A/R: Police pursue dangerous driver of skidder truck on Ejisu-Kumasi highway
26.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line