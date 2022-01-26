Effutu MP Afenyo-Markin to name new health center after predecessor NDC's Mike Allen Hammah

The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Hon Alexander Afenyo-Markin is about to commission the Mike Hammah Health Centre at Woara Beba in Winneba in two weeks time.

According to Hon Markin, the naming of the health facility after the three-term Effutu NDC MP and former Transport Minister Hon. Mike Allen Hammah was in line with his policy and vision to appreciate people who served their community at all levels in academia, politics, clergy, health amongst others.

"In two weeks from today, I shall be commissioning the Mike Hammah Health Centre at Woara Beba community in Winneba.

The MP who doubles as Deputy Majority leader in Ghana's Parliament disclosed this on Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 during the commissioning and handing over of the Samuel Owusu Adjei Health Centre at Dayasaw.

According to him, the Owusu Ansah Agyei Health Centre will among other things minimise the burden on the Trauma and Municipal Hospital for better health care delivery.

"This new edifice fully equipped was named after a former MP and Deputy Health Minister under whose regime construction work on the Trauma Centre in Winneba commenced. He played a critical role in the health sector for the Winneba local economy."

He reiterated his commitment to rewarding dedicated and deserving leaders who have served the Effutu community.

"My job is to assist in the delivery of quality health care for my people and that is what I am always committed to," he stated.

On the much talked about Children Hospital which is also under the Legacy Health Project, the Effutu lawmaker stressed, "we are pleased to mention that it will be commissioned by close of 2022 by the grace of God, the facility which is first of its kind in the Central Region is expected to also serve as training purposes for health students nationwide and also absorb referral cases from elsewhere too."

The Municipal Health Director for Effutu, Madam Mariata Seidu commended Hon Alex Afenyo-Markin for providing such an edifice to support health care. She stated, "your unflinching support in the betterment of the lives of the Effutu people through quality healthcare delivery needs a book to tell."

She expressed utmost gratitude to the Hon. Afenyo-Markin for providing several CHPS zones in Effutu in the last three years.

According to her, the Municipal Hospital and the Trauma Center has seen a lot of renovation by the MP, and this she said has really brought much convenience in the delivery of healthcare services.

"All our health facilities in the Municipality have been fully equipped with modern tools and equipment, and this has helped health officials in the delivery of efficient health services to the people always," she stressed.

She mentioned her outfit's readiness to provide the needed staff and other few logistics to commence operations at the Owusu Adjei Health Centre at Dayasaw.

Hon Alhaji Zubaru Kassim, Municipal Chief Executive for Effutu in his address mentioned that the Assembly shall provide maximum security for the Samuel Owusu Adjei Health Centre and all other health centres in the offing by Hon Alex Afenyo-Markin. "We are ever ready to assist the MP in his philanthropic gestures to the people of Winneba further."

The Effutu MCE hinted that the Ghana Police Service shall soon take delivery of two brand new pick up cars donated by Hon Afenyo-Markin to help combat armed robbery on the Winneba-Accra Highway and the four other adjoining Municipalities.

The move he said, will help in the delivery of timely and effective policing on highways in the fight against crime.

Present at the gathering were Neenyi Ghartey VII, Chief of Effutu traditional area and Hon Abdulai Yakubu, Assembly Member for Sankor/Don Bosco electoral area.