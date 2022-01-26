Rotary honours WaterAid's Dr. Bashiru Mohammed

26.01.2022 LISTEN

The Rotary Club of Wa under Rotary International District 9102 has honoured Dr. Nashiru Mohammed, Regional Director of WaterAid in charge of West Africa, for his contribution to the club's Wheelchair project.

Dr. Mohammed was celebrated with a citation for his contribution to the procurement of 15 wheelchairs to the Rotary Club of Wa for onward donation to 15 disabled school children in the Upper West Region.

“Citation in Honour of Abdul-Nashiru Mohammed (PhD) for your contribution to the Wheelchair Project in the Upper West Region in 2021. Your contribution made our club the highest donor in that project. The Board and Members of Rotary Club of Wa see you as an ambassador of development. God richly bless you”, the citation read.

The Club also honoured Mr Willliam Domapielle for also contributing to the success of the Wheelchair Project.

Dr. Mohammed and Mr Domapielle were the two non-Rotarians who contributed to the procurement of the 15 wheelchairs with support from Rotary Ghana and the Wheelchair Foundation.

Speaking at a brief ceremony at Jirapa to honour the two individuals, Mr Gaeten Kala, the President of the Rotary Club of Wa, said the contributions of Dr. Mohammed and Mr Domapielle had enabled the Rotary Club of Wa to be the highest donor of the wheelchairs under the project in Ghana.

The ceremony was also used to donate the wheelchairs to the 15 school children in the Jirapa, Lawra, and Wa Municipalities as well as the Nadowli-Kaleo, Wa West and Sissala West Districts.

He expressed gratitude to Dr. Mohammed and Mr Domapeille for their benevolence towards the less privileged in society through their support to the wheelchair project.

Mr Kala used the opportunity to appeal to other non-Rotarians to support Rotary activities in their respective locations to enable the club impact the lives of the less disadvantaged in society.