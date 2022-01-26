House of Chiefs calls for thorough investigations into Appiatse explosion

The National House of Chiefs (NHC) has called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the devastating explosion that hit Appiatse, near Bogoso in the Western region.

According to the House, this would help prescribe appropriate sanctions for those whose negligence caused the calamity that took the joy of families and denigrated the image of Ghana.

The investigations would also help to institute effective measures that would prevent the reoccurrence of such disasters in the future.

These were in a statement signed by Mr Stephen Owusu, Public Relations Officer of the House, and made available to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi.

The statement extended the deepest condolences and sympathies of members of the House to the bereaved and injured families while wishing the injured healing and speedy recoveries.

It commended the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government for the swift interventions to fast track the logistics and treatment of injured persons.

The House also lauded the Police, Fire Service, the Ambulance Service, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), medical and allied health officials and other state and private organizations for the relentless efforts made to save the lives of those trapped in the tragedy.

“It is the hope of Nananom that benevolent individuals and organizations will continue to extend a hand of support to the affected families to make life meaningful for them once again”.

The House appealed to Ghanaians to call for help from the right institutions in such situations instead of resorting to filming and taking pictures of the situations.

