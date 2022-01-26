ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.01.2022 Social News

Dangerous skidding : Three persons including Chinese arrested; skidder driver bolt

Dangerous skidding : Three persons including Chinese arrested; skidder driver bolt
26.01.2022 LISTEN

Three persons have been arrested in connection with a skidder carrying a lumber on the main Ejisu-Accra highway.

A video of the incident which occured on Monday January 24 has already gone viral incuring anger among section of the public.

A 42-year-old Chinese named Sunny, the owner of Hilton Woods Company limited at Ejisu is currently in the grips of the Police assisting investigation.

Transport officer of the company, Romeo Andah, 35 and the driver of the logging truck have also been picked up by the Police However, the driver of the skidder is at large.

The Municipal Chief Exvceuitve for Ejisu who shared this information, Ejisu Samuel Oduro, said “the divisional MTTD commander, ASP Francis Mireku just gave me this information and I am reliably informed that the suspects are being processed for court.”

Meanwhile, when the newsteam visited the Hilton Woods Company to get a reaction, the administration was locked.

---3news.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
House of Chiefs calls for thorough investigations into Appiatse explosion
26.01.2022 | Social News
Traders at New Kejetia market laments lack of maintenance of facility
26.01.2022 | Social News
Allow lost Ghana Cards to be replaced at NIA District Offices – NIA told
26.01.2022 | Social News
Collins Dauda trial: Provide witness statements within 3 weeks – Court to Prosecution
26.01.2022 | Social News
Video: Lady almost prepares soup with condom
26.01.2022 | Social News
High Court declines bench warrant for arrest of Savelugu MP
26.01.2022 | Social News
Appiatse Explosion: Presbyterian Church of Ghana ask pastors to provide counselling services to victims
26.01.2022 | Social News
Accra: Speeding sprinter bus kills man on his way to work at Avenor
26.01.2022 | Social News
Ashanti Region MTTD lacks towing vehicles
26.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line