High Court declines bench warrant for arrest of Savelugu MP

The High Court in Tamale has declined a bench warrant request for the arrest of Member of Parliament for Savelugu, Jacob Iddrisu for failing to appear before it on Tuesday.

Neither the MP nor his lawyer was in court when the case was called.

A source at the court told Citi News that the Attorney General’s department applied for his arrest but the judge, His Lordship Richard Kwogyapwah rejected the application on the basis of the court’s previous knowledge of the lawyer’s inability to come to the court on the said day due to health reasons.

In December, the MP was charged by the court with two counts of unlawful possession of firearms and 60 rounds of ammunition.

He was charged alongside Naa Mohammed Ahmed, a chief near Savelugu constituency, for similar offences.