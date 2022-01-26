Appiatse Explosion: Presbyterian Church of Ghana ask pastors to provide counselling services to victims

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana has asked pastors around Appiatse to offer emotional support and counselling services to victims and affected families of the Appiatse tragic explosion.

A statement signed by Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, and copied to GNA, also urged politicians to offer support to the affected individuals and families.

It expressed condolences to the affected families and said: “As we mourn the lives that have been lost in this disaster, we ask our politicians not to score cheap political points with the tragedy that has befallen the nation, instead, they should support national efforts at supporting the victims and their families to come out of their current predicaments.”

The Church lauded the Ghana Police Service, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), the Ghana Armed Forces and other emergency service providers for the humanitarian services.

The disaster occurred on Thursday January 20, 2022, when a truck, conveying explosives for mining exploded at Appiatse killing 14 persons and injuring 179 others.

