A young man has been killed by a speeding sprinter bus at Avenor junction, in Accra.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, 26 January 2022.

The deceased, believed to be in his 30s, was a riding a bicycle on his way to work when the sprinter bus which was driving at top speed, towards Amasaman from the Kwame Nkrumah Circle run him down.

The man died on the spot.

The driver of the sprinter bus on the run.