ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ashanti Region MTTD lacks towing vehicles

Social News Ashanti Region MTTD lacks towing vehicles
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service in Ashanti Region is lamenting the lack of logistics to tow faulty heavy duty vehicles from the various roads.

Speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma, the regional Commander Supt Emmanuel Adu Boahene explained that “the police has goodwill and passion to work but most often we are handicapped. Specific logistics, tools and equipment to work are unavailable so most times our hands are tied, nonetheless we work with the available equipment to save life and property”.

The lamentations of the Ashanti Region MTTD Commander came when host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin reported a faulty articulator truck on the Sofoline-Patasi stretch and how swift the MTTD can move in to tow the truck to avoid hectic traffic.

Superintendent Aduboahene bemoaned his outfit does not have a towing capacity to lift faulty heavy duty trucks from the road.

“Those yellow towing trucks are for private companies so as and when we need their services, they come in and ascertain the situation the faulty vehicle owner will pay the price then we the police will supervise the operation to ensure the road is cleared but as it stands, neither the MTTD nor the Road Safety Authority has such towing capacity.”

He further explained how the unavailability of such towing vehicles is affecting the operations of the MTTD in the Region because strategic location of the region sees many heavy vehicles from Burkina Faso and Niger transiting to Accra and Tema so the spectacle of faulty heavy duty trucks on Kumasi roads is very prevalent hence the need to boost towing capacities of the MTTD.

---3news.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Dangerous skidding : Three persons including Chinese arrested; skidder driver bolt
26.01.2022 | Social News
High Court declines bench warrant for arrest of Savelugu MP
26.01.2022 | Social News
Appiatse Explosion: Presbyterian Church of Ghana ask pastors to provide counselling services to victims
26.01.2022 | Social News
Accra: Speeding sprinter bus kills man on his way to work at Avenor
26.01.2022 | Social News
Meet the boy who made corn mill machine, standing fan with cardboard, bamboo sticks at Ekumfi Akwansa Kokodo
26.01.2022 | Social News
'I'm committed to quality healthcare delivery in Effutu' — Afenyo-Markin commissions Mike Hammer Health Centre at Winneba
26.01.2022 | Social News
Catholic Bishops' Conference entreats their members to support Appiatse victims
26.01.2022 | Social News
Odeneho Kwaku Appiah grabs Presidential Globe African Heroes Award
26.01.2022 | Social News
Appiatse Explosion: All Western rail-line to be under contract by end of 2022 — Peter Amewu
26.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line