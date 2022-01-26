Tamale: Five car jackers plead guilty

26.01.2022 LISTEN

Five out of six persons alleged to have engaged in a robbery in Tamale have been convicted by a Tamale Circuit Court after they pleaded guilty to the charges pressed against them.

The six were charged with conspiracy to rob and robbery, possession of firearms and ammunition without lawful authority, and the possession of police and military uniforms and other accoutrements.

According to the brother of the victim, five armed men stormed the victim’s house this past weekend and threatened to kill him unless he handed over the keys and documentation to his car.

One of the suspects, a teacher, who is said to be an informant to the robbery gang, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In an interview with Citi News, Acting Regional Public Relations Officer for the Northern Regional Police Command, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, said police are still searching for three other suspects involved in the robbery.

“For those who pleaded guilty, the court adjourned to this Friday for further proceedings. Meanwhile, the court committed them and by Friday, the court will come out with its decision,” Superintendent Ananga said.

---Citi Newsroom