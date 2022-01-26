A/R: Jealous fetish priest shoots friend’s testicles in a fight over woman at Dwenewoho

A 39-year-old Fetish Priest is being held by the Mankranso Police for allegedly shooting a man in his testicle in a fight over a woman at Dwenewoho in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region.

The victim, Kwasi Peter, age 25, was said to have been shot on Monday, January 24, 2022, after accusing the suspect of having sex with his wife.

Speaking to this reporter, the victim, Kwasi Peter said he confronted the priest after seeing him with his wife in compromising positions on several occasions.

"I never believed rumors about the affair between the priest and my wife until I saw the two going on errands on several occasions mostly around 11PM in the night.

"I confronted him when my wife's attitude confirmed her affair with the priest but he shot me in the processs.

"This is not the first time he's sleeping with a married woman man, we have evidence of his acts in our community and so could not sit down for him to destroy my marriage," he stated.

The suspect who has only been identified as Okomfo Raster according to eye witness shot the victim with a single barrel gun.

While Kwasi Peter is currently nursing his wounds at the Mankranso Government Hospital, the suspect is currently in the grip of the police assisting investigations.

Some youth who were infuriated by the incessant behaviour of priest decided to burn down his house.

The Assembly Member of the area Emmanuel Kobi Tumfour who confirmed the incident said calm has however been restored in the community following the arrest of the priest.

