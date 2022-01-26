ModernGhana logo
26.01.2022

Covid-19: Obuasi East District Assembly presents PPE to market women

By Manu Felicia
The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Obuasi East District Assembly Hon. Faustina Amissah together with the Member of Parliament for the Area, Hon. Dr. Patrick Boakye-Yiadom has presented nose masks and bottles of hand sanitizers to market women in the Obuasi East District to help curb the spread of the pandemic in the district.

Speaking at Tutuka market to hand over the items, the DCE said the country’s fight against the pandemic is not over yet.

He advises the general public to continue to adhere to the preventive measures to help combat the spread of the virus.

The Member of Parliament who is also a trained Medical Doctor, Hon. Dr. Patrick Boakye-Yiadom cautioned the public to stick to the safety protocols: wearing of nose masks that covers the nose and mouth in public spaces, washing of hands frequently with soap under running water, frequently rub hands with alcohol base hand sanitizers and avoid public gathering unless absolutely necessary.

"The current wave of COVID-19 is indeed deleterious and highly fatal than the previous so all must help fight the pandemic," he emphasised.

