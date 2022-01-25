Bagbin’s new look is cool if only he won’t get carried away with kingly thoughts, behaviour – Gabby

Staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko has raised concern over the new look of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin even though he likes it.

The Speaker dressed to Parliament today the Ghanaian way as he embraced his culture with a touch of royalty when the house resumed sitting after going on recess in December 2021.

Amid talk of the Speaker’s new look, Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko has joined via a Tweet.

He admits that he has fallen in love with Alban Bagbin’s new appearance.

However, he is concerned Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin could be carried away with kingly thoughts and behaviour.

“I kinda like it! Original! Culturally, representatively cool! So long as he doesn’t get majestically carried away with kingly thoughts and behaviour,” the Tweet from Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko reads.

In Parliament today, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin said he has decided to embrace this new look to promote made in Ghana products to the world.

He said, “This is the Parliament of Ghana. It is a unique made in Ghana product and we must showcase and market it to the world as a brand.

“We must create a unique set of values and norms that will give a unique character to our parliament to set it apart from the colonial legacies of the British system.”

Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin added, ” My outfit today, as the speaker, the presiding officer is to set the motion for that agenda. The practice of MPs decently dressed in traditional attire, led by the Speaker is long overdue.”