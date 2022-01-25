New Year School: Government to create one million jobs by 2024 — Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says his government is optimising the creativity of the youth to create one million jobs, in the next three years, for economic dividend.

He said the 2022 Budget, thus, focused on supporting young entrepreneurs to gain access to affordable capital for their businesses and build employable skills, and urged the youth to take advantage of the opportunities to make a headway in life.

President Akufo-Addo said this when he opened the 73rd Annual New Year School and Conference at the University of Ghana, Legon, in Accra on Tuesday, on the theme: "COVID-19 and Socio-Economic Dynamics in Ghana."

He said the second phase of the GHc100 billion Ghana-CARES (Obaatanpa) programme would be operationalised this year and expected to provide soft loans to small and medium scale enterprises and light manufacturing companies to resuscitate the economy, ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We'll continue along the path of inclusive growth, encourage investment and improve the standards of living of our citizens. Government is taking stringent measures to stimulate economic growth and accelerate socio-economic development," the President said.

Citing the investment in the digitisation programme, President Akufo-Addo expressed the belief that it would promote financial inclusion and provide credible database of information to inform policy decisions.

Notable among them is the National Property Addressing System, Ghana.Gov portal, mobile money interoperability payment system, Ghana-Card and electronic business registration.

Although the pandemic had slowed down Ghana's economic progress, the President said he would not make excuses but take proactive decisions to transform the economy.

At the end of the conference on Thursday, January 27, a communique would be issued, which would capture the recommendations of participants to inform decision-making and direction of the nation.

President Akufo-Addo also inaugurated a nine-member New Year School Advisory Board, chaired by Mr Sam Okudzeto, a Member of the Council of State, to mobilise resources towards the sustenance of the annual event.

The conference is under the auspices of the School of Continuing and Distance Education, College of Education, University of Ghana.

Topics to be discussed include Emerging Technologies and Innovations in Healthcare Delivery during Pandemics, COVID-19 and Global Peace, Security, and the Gains of COVID-19 in Education.

Participants will share ideas and explore ways to aid the economy make a rebound to enhance the wellbeing of the average Ghanaian.

GNA