You have collapse the economy, now you want us to pay E-Levy; forget it – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Former President John Dramani Mahama

25.01.2022 LISTEN

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will continue to oppose the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) proposed by the ruling government.

In a Facebook post, the 2020 NDC Presidential candidate argues that it is unacceptable for President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to collapse Ghana’s economy then later turn around to impose a "killer tax."

“The NDC remains opposed to the imposition of the numerous fresh taxes on Ghanaians at a time when Government is living large and unwilling or unable to trim expenditure, cut waste and check corruption,” part of the statement on the Facebook page of John Dramani Mahama reads.

According to him, the E-Levy when approved would have a negative impact on businesses and also bring suffering to the Ghanaian people.

“These burdensome taxes will erode business capital, especially at a time when Government has crowded out the private sector's access to credit by its voracious appetite for borrowing,” the statement adds.

Having joined NDC Members of Parliament for the closing session of their 2022 Caucus Retreat on Monday, Mr. John Dramani Mahama has commended the Minority for opposing efforts by the ruling government to have the E-Levy approved.

Read Mahama’s statement on his Facebook page below:

I joined our Members of Parliament for the closing session of their 2022 Caucus Retreat on Monday.

It was a good session as they prepare to resume sittings, and after a year in which they demonstrated their commitment to pushing the desires and interests of their constituents and Ghanaians generally in the House.

Our MPs and the leadership have done very well in holding government accountable and on behalf of the general membership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), I expressed our appreciation to them.

It is important for MPs, as stressed by other speakers and the leadership, to always remember that they are representing the people and are also in the House to represent the NDC.

The NDC remains opposed to the imposition of the numerous fresh taxes on Ghanaians at a time when Government is living large and unwilling or unable to trim expenditure, cut waste and check corruption.

These burdensome taxes will erode business capital, especially at a time when Government has crowded out the private sector's access to credit by its voracious appetite for borrowing.

The Ghanaian economy has been collapsed by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.

The debt crisis, for which there are very few tangible projects to show for, and worsening economic hardship of Ghanaians amply demonstrate the negative impact of a collapsed economy.