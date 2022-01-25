International Day of Education: UN commits to help gov’t transform education through innovation

The United Nations (UN) has assured that it will continue to provide needed support to the Ghana government to help transform education in the country through innovative approaches.

This is contained in a joint press release issued by the United Nations Ghana on the occasion of International Day of Education (IDE).

“As we work together towards the realization of SDG4, the UN in Ghana remains committed to supporting the government to transform education, through innovative approaches, to benefit all, and to ensure no one is left behind,” part of the release issued on Monday, January 24, said.

January 24th is International Day of Education (IDE), proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in recognition of the central role of education in building sustainable, resilient societies and in the achievement of the SDGs.

To mark the day, the UN is inviting all Member States, international and regional organizations and civil society organizations and other relevant stakeholders “to continue to give consideration to enhancing international cooperation in support of the efforts of all Member States towards the realization of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4”.

The theme for this year’s IDE is “Changing Course, Transforming Education”.

This is to facilitate and celebrate initiatives being led by governments, educators, organizations from global to grassroots efforts as well as partnerships demonstrating the potential to recommit education to the principles of equity and relevance; and highlight commitments and follow-up actions taken to protect education.

Read the joint United Nations Ghana statement on International Day of Education below.