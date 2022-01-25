ModernGhana logo
Professor Dickson Adomako appointed Deputy Director-General of GAEC

Professor Dickson Adomako, former Director of Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute of Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), has been appointed Deputy Director General of GAEC.

Mr Adomako, also a Chief Research Scientist, lecturer, and consultant, succeeds Professor Shiloh K. D. Osae, whose tenure of office ends on January 31, 2022.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Mrs Sheila Frimpong, the Director of Commercialisation and Communication Directorate, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday.

The Statement said Prof. Adomako had his GCE Ordinary and Advanced Levels at the Ofori Panin Secondary School and an alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and graduated with Bachelor's Degree in Physics.

He furthered his graduate studies, which led to his award of a degree in Master of Science in Geophysics.

He was awarded a PhD in Nuclear Earth Science by the Graduate School of Nuclear and Allied Sciences of the University of Ghana in 2010 after successfully completing his 3-year programme.

He has worked on a variety of statutory and ad hoc boards and committees that have benefited the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission.

Mr Adomako's research interests are in exploration geophysics, isotope hydrology, geochemistry, environmental pollution, and space science.

His research works have assisted the understanding of hydro chemical dynamics in some selected areas in Ghana.

He has broadly worked on mineral exploration, application of stable isotopes in groundwater resources assessment and has also facilitated the application of this technique for the sustainability of wetlands that have been exposed to anthropogenic activities and in monitoring pollution studies.

He wants to collect a lot of geophysical and hydro chemical data to aid policymakers in addressing water-borne diseases and water shortages in various areas of the country.

He is currently a member of GAEC's Executive Committee and General Management Committee.

Mr. Adomako has worked as an internal and external examiner/assessor and has successfully supervised several MPhil and PhD students.

In his field of study, he has a lot of publications.

He has attended and presented research papers at numerous local and international conferences and has published over 55 local and international peer-reviewed journals.

GNA

