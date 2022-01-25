Government launches Appiatse Support Fund today

Government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources will today, 25th January, 2022 launch the Appiatse Support Fund.

The Fund will among others, help support and provide relief efforts to persons affected by the recent explosion which occurred last Thursday, 20th January 2022 at Appiatse, a suburb of Bogoso in the Western Region.

At least, 17 people have so far been confirmed dead in the huge explosion.

Fifty-nine others were also injured out of the 76 rescued so far.

A statement issued by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, following the tragedy, said: “As of 17:00 hours, a total of seventeen (17) people have, sadly, been confirmed dead, and fifty-nine (59) injured persons had been rescued, bringing to seventy-six (76), the number of persons known, so far, to have been affected by the tragedy”.

“Out of the fifty-nine (59) injured persons, forty-two (42) are receiving treatment and some in critical condition.”

The explosion occurred when a truck conveying explosives was involved in an accident with a motorcycle and a third vehicle close to an electronic transformer.

Apart from the deaths, the explosion destroyed several properties.

The government has promised to rebuild all the buildings collapsed by the explosion.

Touring the explosion site on, Friday, 21 January 2022, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said: “For the houses that have been destroyed, we are already beginning to think about how to rehabilitate and rebuild the community here”.

“I want to assure Nananom that His Excellency has already given the directive: we have already spoken to the State Housing Corporation and are in consultation with the mining communities here”.

“We will quickly try to put in place facilities that will help those who have been displaced. That will be a priority for us.”

During a visit to some of the victims receiving treatment at the Aseda Health Centre in Bogoso, Dr Bawumia said the government will foot the medical bills of all the injured.

