Police mourn female officer killed by unknown assailants in Bawku

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO
The Ghana Police Service is mourning the death of the Policewoman who was shot and killed by unknown assailants at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

The Police officer, Constable Regina Angenu, met her untimely death while off duty. She was shot in Bawku by unknown assailants while on a motorbike to Bawku Barracks on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

She died at Presbyterian Mission Hospital in Bawku.

The Police Service in a statement today said it is saddened by the demise of the female officer.

“The Police Administration, with a heavy heart, wishes to announce the unfortunate death of № 11189 Constable Regina Angenu of Paga Police Station, Bawku Division,” part of the Police statement reads.

It continues, “We extend our sincerest condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues and friends and also commiserate with them in this trying time.”

Meanwhile, the security agency has assured the family of Constable Regina Angenu that all efforts are being channeled into investigations to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

“We hereby urge the family to remain calm as investigation is underway to get the perpetrators of this senseless and callous murder arrested to face justice,” the Police statement concludes.

