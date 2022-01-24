Government condemns Houthi’s missiles and drones attack on UAE

Government of Ghana has condemned Yemen’s Iranian-aligned insurgent group, Houthi’s terrorist attack on civilian areas and facilities in the United Arab Emirates.

A statement from Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said “the attacks are a violation of international law and threaten efforts aimed at restoring peace and security to the region.”

Houthi launched an attack using missiles and drones near the airport of Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE’s commercial and tourism hub.

The attack led to an explosion that claimed the lives of three people.

The Ministry extended its deepest condolences to the government and the people of UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the families of the victims.

Houthi has launched several missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The UAE today, Monday, January 24, 2022, said it had foiled a second missile attack by the group.

---citinewsroom