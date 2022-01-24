ModernGhana logo
Kia Rhino truck carrying over 30 passengers involved in accident; 10 confirmed dead

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
24.01.2022

An accident in Savelugu in the Northern Region has resulted in the death of 10 persons with several others in critical condition after sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The accident occurred on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at about 1PM when the suspect driver of a Kia Rhino truck Abdullai Yakubu with registration number WR 305 – 12 veered off its lane while carrying 33 mourners from Yulugu to Savelugu.

After coming up a curve, the driver is alleged to have spotted a cyclist doing a phone call.

The cyclist is said to have crossed the path of the truck driver and in an attempt to save the rider, the driver of the Kia Rhino veered off into the bush.

Speaking to Citi News on Monday evening, Acting Northern Regional Police PRO, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga disclosed that six of the passengers on board the Kia Rhino truck died on the spot after the accident.

He said four out of the many injured after arriving at the Savlugu Hospital also gave up their last breath.

The Police say investigations are ongoing to get the fact of the story that has resulted in 10 casualties. The driver of the truck has been questioned but efforts are being made to get to the cyclist who fled the scene.

