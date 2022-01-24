Gov’t to roll out Free TVET for all in March

The First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has disclosed that the Akufo-Addo led government has outlined strategic plans to commence and extend free Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) to all Senior High Schools in the country from March 2022.

According to her, all the necessary implementation has already been carried out to ensure a safe roll out.

She made this known at the official opening and dedication of the newly built ultramodern office complex of Network of Women in Growth (NEWIG) at Tefle, Volta Region on Saturday, 22nd January 2022.

She stated that the reintroduction in the SHSs would yield good results as expected.

“This would no doubt produce a world skill workforce for Ghana support organisations like NEWIG,” she stated.

Delivering her speech, the Director-General of the Ghana TVET Services, Mrs. Mawusi Nudekor Awity commended the President, Nana Akufo-Addo for revamping the Sector towards achieving a common goal.

She revealed that the government has initiated plans of providing quality tools to aid teaching and learning.

“Ghana is going to see three TVET incubators, in the South, the middle belt, and the Northern belt. There is none in West Africa but Ghana is going to experience that, that is the heartbeat of the president. I will make sure that is done,” she said.

She added that all necessary materials have been implemented across all sectors.

“We have successfully migrated all the 139 new TVET schools into the computer school selection and placement. We have retooled workshops, all the 34 NVTI schools have seen great expansion. New tools and well-equipped Labs and workshops. Now we have busses and our students will ride in busses,” she stressed.

Mrs. Mawusi Nudekor Awity, however, encouraged Ghanaians to take advantage of the opportunity.