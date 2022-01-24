ModernGhana logo
HAG releases list of 100 Most Outstanding Female Change Makers in Ghana 2020-2021

By Prosper Agbenyega
Humanitarian Awards Global has released its list of the 100 most outstanding female change makers from across Ghana.

Ranging from humanitarians, media personalities to business women, artists, and political leaders, the list celebrates women who are changing the status quo in Ghana and, in some cases, globally.

They are reshaping history, closing inequalities, and pioneering new avenues of wealth creation and in turn, lifting others with them to make the world a better place.

Among the 100 incredible female change makers on the list are the formidable movers and shakers who continue to use their voices and platforms to champion girls and women’s rights, access to quality education, and economic opportunities.

The people who appear on the list are recognised for doing something to change the world – regardless of the consequences of their actions.

Criteria for selection included: Humanitarian Impacts, Consistency, Excellence in Leadership & Performance, Personal accomplishments, Commitment to sharing knowledge, Breaking the Status Quo.

