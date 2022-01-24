ModernGhana logo
A/R: 41-year-old man electrocuted when loading bags of cocoa beans at Hwibaa [Video]

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng
A 41-year-old man has been electrocuted at Hwibaa near Wioso in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region.

He was loading bags of cocoa beans onto a truck when the incident happened.

Identified as Asiedu Christian, he was reportedly killed instantly after coming into contact with a naked electric wire on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

The deceased according to eye witness was loading bags of cocoa beans onto a long vehicle when he came into contact with the wire which was close to the truck.

An eyewitness who spoke to this reporter disclosed that the deceased after loading heaps of cocoa beans on the truck went on top of the beans to arrange it well.

"The vehicle was right under the electrical cable when they began loading the beans to a point it got closer to the electrical cable.

"We saw him climbing which was few meters away from the electrical cable to ostensibly arrange the beans well.

"The deceased sadly came into direct contact with the wire when he tried to stand up on top of the beans leading to his instant death," he stated.

The deceased was however rushed to Wioso government hospital where he was confirmed dead.

