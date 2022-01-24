Nima violent clash: Another suspect grabbed

24.01.2022 LISTEN

The Police in collaboration with the National Investigation Bureau (NIB), yesterday, Sunday, January 23, arrested suspect Farouk Dauda alias Omondi, age 31, who was part of the rioters of the Mamobi-Nima clash.

Dauda was arrested at his hideout in a suburb of Accra based on intelligence, after having been into hiding after the incident which occurred on January 18, 2022.

During interrogation, the Police said he admitted his involvement in the said clash where he was captured in a video footage wielding a machete.

A search conducted on him led to the retrieval of a wrapped substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

He is currently in Police custody assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, the Police said efforts are being made to arrest all other persons involved in the violent incident.

---Classfmonline.com