Savannah Region: Five suspected car thieves busted at Buipe

24.01.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of five robbery suspects at Buipe in the Savannah Region.

The five have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the snatching of a Toyota Camry Salon car from its owner in a residential area in Tamale.

Following a complaint from the owner, the Police through investigations have managed to arrest the five suspects.

“Five suspected armed robbers have been arrested at Buipe in the Savannah Region following a robbery in Tamale. The five robbery suspects snatched a Toyota Camry salon car from its owner at a residential area in Tamale and bolted.

“However, the Police pursued them and succeeded in arresting them at Buipe,” a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service via its Facebook page on Sunday, January 23, 2022, said.

The Police further reveal that following a search on the four suspects, it managed to retrieve a G3 Riffle and a pistol.

The Northern Regional Police Command are currently in charge of the case and will in due course provide more details of the arrest of the four suspected car robbers.