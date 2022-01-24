ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'NDC MPs've already passed e-levy so kicking against it means they didn't know what they were doing' — Majority Leader

Headlines 'NDC MPs've already passed e-levy so kicking against it means they didn't know what they were doing' — Majority Leader
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The Majority Leader of Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has wondered why some Minority NDC MPs are still against the e-levy when, according to him, they took part in its approval along with the 2022 budget.

At a capacity-building workshop organised for the Majority Caucus in Parliament and some Ministers of State on Saturday, 22 January 2022, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said “it is a difficulty for me when people are kicking against the e-levy when you know that in the adoption of the motion to approve the budget, we approved of that. So, it means that the first step has already been surmounted.”

“Then the e-levy has been factored into the various estimates that we have approved for all the sectors”, he explained.

“That is the second thing we did”, he said, adding: “The third step is: when we encapsulated everything into the Appropriation Bill and passed the Bill unanimously”.

“What does it mean? You have approved of the e-levy.”

“So, when we have done all these three and turn around and say that you [NDC MPs] are opposed to the Bill, then, perhaps, you didn’t know what you were doing,” he said.

---classfmonline.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Bogoso Explosion: I didn't collide with truck carrying explosives; I've been instructed not to speak — Tricycle rider, truck driver reveal
23.01.2022 | Headlines
Service in humility is missing in the youth —Okyenhene
23.01.2022 | Headlines
Reconstruction of damaged Bogoso to Anyanfuri road begins
23.01.2022 | Headlines
Appiatse explosion: victims don't want to be discharged from hospital
23.01.2022 | Headlines
Otumfuo becomes second Asantehene to wear Batakari kɛseɛ
23.01.2022 | Headlines
E-levy has been approved, we just need backing legislation – Majority Leader
23.01.2022 | Headlines
Breaking the eight is neither a devine right nor guaranteed outcome — Afenyo-Markin
23.01.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia fly to New York for UN Security Council meeting
23.01.2022 | Headlines
Bogoso Explosion: How a pregnant woman escaped death 
23.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line