Ashanti Regional Police command has desrcribed as false a viral video purported to be a recent daylight robbery at Bantama in Kumasi.

In a statement issued by the Ashanti Regional Police command the police stated “the video was actually a music video that was shot by King Waab.”

The law enforcer says the musician and director of the said video had been invited to assist with investigations.

The police further stated the video had caused “fear and panic.”

—3news.com