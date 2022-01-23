ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Service in humility is missing in the youth —Okyenhene

Headlines Service in humility is missing in the youth —Okyenhene
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amotia Ofori Panin has decried the absence of "service in humility," among the youth in the country.

The Okyenhene said: "We do not serve any longer in this country. Service is missing in the country, but service is important."

Quoting scriptures from the Bible , the Okyenhene indicated that Jesus Christ in his bid to wash the feet of his disciples said, "he who among you that want to be great, should serve."

He, therefore, appealed to all, especially the youth to serve the country and Okyeman in humility for the development of the entire nation.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin said this at the weekend during the installation of Mr Daniel Yaw Oppong, a private legal practitioner, as "Manwerehene" of Akyem Abuakwa at Ofori Panin Fie at Kyebi in the Eastern Region.

The Okyenhene noted that Mr Oppong had served Okyeman in humility hence his elevation.

He has, therefore, entreated the youth to serve with good heart, love and in truth and humility.

The Okyenhene said the people and elders of Okyeman would offer the "Manwerehene" the needed support to enable him

execute his roles effectively.

Mr Oppong with the stool name "Omansomfo Barima Oppong Kodie," pledged to continue to serve Okyenhene and his elders in humility.

"When I was asked to do cases for them and offer legal advice, little did I know that this was going to come. What is happening today is priceless and inestimable, I can't quantify it in terms of money," the "Manwerehene" said.

The "Manwerehene" also pledged to continue with his advocacy on environmental conservation.

The "Manwerehene" literally means a confidant and a fighter.

As the "Manwerehene" of Akyem Abuakwa, the "Omansomfo" is expected to provide legal and good advice to the King of Akyem Abuakwa.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Bogoso Explosion: I didn't collide with truck carrying explosives, they've instructed me not to speak— Tricycle rider reveals
23.01.2022 | Headlines
Reconstruction of damaged Bogoso to Anyanfuri road begins
23.01.2022 | Headlines
Appiatse explosion: victims don't want to be discharged from hospital
23.01.2022 | Headlines
Otumfuo becomes second Asantehene to wear Batakari kɛseɛ
23.01.2022 | Headlines
E-levy has been approved, we just need backing legislation – Majority Leader
23.01.2022 | Headlines
Breaking the eight is neither a devine right nor guaranteed outcome — Afenyo-Markin
23.01.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia fly to New York for UN Security Council meeting
23.01.2022 | Headlines
Bogoso Explosion: How a pregnant woman escaped death 
23.01.2022 | Headlines
Bogoso disaster: One more person dies at Tarkwa Hospital
23.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line