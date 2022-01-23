ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Royal Seed Home benefits from NTLF Ghana

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
Social News Royal Seed Home benefits from NTLF Ghana
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

Noble Touching Life Foundation (NTLF) Ghana, a humanitarian organisation that focuses on supporting children living with a birth deformity has presented items wealth thousands of Ghana cedis to Royal Seed Home in Kasoa.

The presentation worth GH¢70,000 and a cheque of GH¢10,000 aimed at assisting the orphanage in running their daily activities.

Food items, toiletries, babies diapers, soft drinks, clothes, Exercise Books, Slippers, Biscuits, detergents, etc, were among donated items to help reduce their daily expenditure as an orphanage.

In an interview with the Director of NTLF, Mr George Anann, said, this outfit deemed it fit to support Royal Seed Orphanage based on touching stories heard about them in running their day to day activities.

"We decided to support royal seed home based on a touching story we heard about them in day to day activities. Though, It's not our core to support homes but based on their story and also have deformities babies as well which is our priority as Noble touching life foundation, hence the visit".

123202224334-pulwo0a442-1c499a09-963b-4bda-9be5-8c6c1cf158af

Mr. Anann emphatically said, his office will make provisions for children with birth defects to be well cared for.

Highlighting on the NTLF plan, he said, the vision is to build a 100% health care facility that will care for babies with the defect and mothers with defects to reduce the load on the government or the society, adding that "relieving the pain of one child makes NTLF our team very happy."

Mr. Anann seized the moment to commend the public for their support and contribution over the years; adding that Noble Touching Life Foundation is genius hence supporting worth it.

"Noble touching life foundation some of our field workers are faced with some crisis due to what NGOs has done before taking the money and there is nothing to show up for. We are 100% genius this is our course and every day we do our best to touch life out there; so whenever our workers come to them they should donate something to their boxes in order to do what we are doing today".

He advised parents, not to abandon their babies despite the child conditions but rather take good care of them because they are special gifts from God.

123202224334-j4eq27t2gb-88db684c-dc72-42cd-bf91-711e4989a70a

In her acceptance remarks, Mrs Naomi Esi Amuah, the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Seed Orphanage commended Noble Touching Life Foundation for the support and asked God to strengthen them.

She used the opportunity to call on individuals, NGOs, corporate institutions to assist them in the very little way they can.

She urge mothers to avoid dumping their babies in an uncompleted building, rubbish site, etc rather send them to social welfare in order to be delivered to orphanages.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Savannah Region: Festival to promote culture and tradition launched
23.01.2022 | Social News
Ghana Chamber of Mines extend condolences to victims of Appiatse explosion
23.01.2022 | Social News
Appiatse Explosion: Wassa Fiase Traditional Council grateful to Ghanaians for show of love and compassion
23.01.2022 | Social News
CLOGSAG kicks against appointment of new Registrar of Births and Deaths
23.01.2022 | Social News
Lambussie: Dismissed School Feeding Caterers accuse DCE, MP of illegal termination of contracts; demand reinstatement
22.01.2022 | Social News
Obuasi East District Assembly disburses money, items to PWDs
22.01.2022 | Social News
Denial of pregnancies by men increases in Northern Region
22.01.2022 | Social News
Nima clash: Persistent community gang violence is fertile ground for terrorist exploit
22.01.2022 | Social News
Akro SecTech students lynch suspected thief, another in critical condition
22.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line