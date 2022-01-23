Royal Seed Home benefits from NTLF Ghana

Noble Touching Life Foundation (NTLF) Ghana, a humanitarian organisation that focuses on supporting children living with a birth deformity has presented items wealth thousands of Ghana cedis to Royal Seed Home in Kasoa.

The presentation worth GH¢70,000 and a cheque of GH¢10,000 aimed at assisting the orphanage in running their daily activities.

Food items, toiletries, babies diapers, soft drinks, clothes, Exercise Books, Slippers, Biscuits, detergents, etc, were among donated items to help reduce their daily expenditure as an orphanage.

In an interview with the Director of NTLF, Mr George Anann, said, this outfit deemed it fit to support Royal Seed Orphanage based on touching stories heard about them in running their day to day activities.

"We decided to support royal seed home based on a touching story we heard about them in day to day activities. Though, It's not our core to support homes but based on their story and also have deformities babies as well which is our priority as Noble touching life foundation, hence the visit".

Mr. Anann emphatically said, his office will make provisions for children with birth defects to be well cared for.

Highlighting on the NTLF plan, he said, the vision is to build a 100% health care facility that will care for babies with the defect and mothers with defects to reduce the load on the government or the society, adding that "relieving the pain of one child makes NTLF our team very happy."

Mr. Anann seized the moment to commend the public for their support and contribution over the years; adding that Noble Touching Life Foundation is genius hence supporting worth it.

"Noble touching life foundation some of our field workers are faced with some crisis due to what NGOs has done before taking the money and there is nothing to show up for. We are 100% genius this is our course and every day we do our best to touch life out there; so whenever our workers come to them they should donate something to their boxes in order to do what we are doing today".

He advised parents, not to abandon their babies despite the child conditions but rather take good care of them because they are special gifts from God.

In her acceptance remarks, Mrs Naomi Esi Amuah, the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Seed Orphanage commended Noble Touching Life Foundation for the support and asked God to strengthen them.

She used the opportunity to call on individuals, NGOs, corporate institutions to assist them in the very little way they can.

She urge mothers to avoid dumping their babies in an uncompleted building, rubbish site, etc rather send them to social welfare in order to be delivered to orphanages.