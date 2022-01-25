A/R: Youth group holds clean up exercise in Foase

25.01.2022 LISTEN

A youth group calling itself Youth For Development in Foase in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region has organised a clean up exercise with a call on Ghanaians to consider environmental issues as a key to national development.

The three hours exercise saw the youth distilling gutters, getting rid of solid materials, clearing busy surroundings and cleaning the streets.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Foase after the exercise, the leader of the group Mr Dennis Asare said cleanliness is next to godliness.

He noted that since good health promotes contributes to economic growth, there was the need to create public awareness on the importance of keeping the environment clean.

Asare advised that as Covid-19 continue to trouble the country it is prudent people clean up their surroundings at all times for their own safety.

The youth also took the opportunity to donate dustbins to the community as part of their social responsibilities to keep the environment clean.

Earlier in his brief address, the Assemblymember for the area, Hon Peter Kofi Gyau praised the youth group for the program and assured them of his cooperation at all times.

He advised the residents to refrain from the attitudes that could affect their health.