Breaking the eight is neither a devine right nor guaranteed outcome — Afenyo-Markin

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has charged party members willing to contest various positions in the party to be decorous in their pronouncements.

He cautioned that, "the desire to break the eight is neither a divine right nor guaranteed outcome, we must work for it every minute of every day for the next three years."

Speaking at the Majority Caucus retreat at Kwahu Abetifi, the Deputy Majority Leader stated that undermining each other is a worrying trend that has the potential to negatively affect the party’s fortunes in 2024.

‘’Indeed, this is why it seems irritatingly too early, to a large extent, perilous, for those of our compatriots interested in leading our party at various levels to start aggressively undermining each other as some reports suggest,’’ he emphasized.

The retreat seeks to enhance their advocacies on some key policies and programmes of the government.

Speaking, he said, the phenomenon is worrying and must be nipped in the bud, else the consequences for the NPP in its agenda to break the eight years cycle maybe a mirage.

‘’I dare say that if we are not careful, we’d end up working at cross purposes, leading us to ultimately, lose the confidence that the good people of Ghana have reposed in us. On the point above, I do submit that there is the need for all of us to learn from our mistakes in the past and ensure that we work together to break the eight’’ he admonished.

He urged the caucus to work together as a team to ensure the party's agenda comes into fruition.

The Deputy Majority Leader also stated that in working as team members they should avoid petty issues that will derail the ultimate goal of the party as it has resolved to win the 2024 elections.

He further admonished members that divisionists must be kept at bay as that is one of the ways the party can break the eight-year jinx.

He assured the MPs of the leadership’s resolve and determination to put in place capacity building programmes for all Members of Parliament in the ensuing year to aid them in their advocacies on the floor of the House.