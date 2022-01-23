ModernGhana logo
Bawumia fly to New York for UN Security Council meeting

Headlines Bawumia fly to New York for UN Security Council meeting
2 HOURS AGO
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, left Accra, Ghana for New York, United States of America on Saturday January 22, 2022.

Ahead of meetings with senior officials of the United Nations, Dr Bawumia will deliver, on behalf of HE President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo , a Statement during the Open Debate of the UN Security Council, to which Ghana was recently elected as a Non-Permanent member.

Dr Bawumia is also expected to hold discussions in Washington DC with the US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, HE Ms Molly Phee on strengthening the cooperation between the two countries on issues of mutual interest.

The Vice President returns to Accra on Friday, January 28, 2022.

