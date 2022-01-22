ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Those in secular world live better because they work hard than most Christians who lazy about only praying — Eastwood Anaba

Headlines Reverend Eastwood Anaba
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Reverend Eastwood Anaba
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

Reverend Eastwood Anaba, the President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, has admonished Christians not to substitute prayer with work if they want their businesses to succeed.

“There is nothing wrong with prayer, but when prayer becomes a substitute to work, you are going nowhere. Truth is that we pray, but we are lazy. Many times, wherever Christians are, you will find laziness,” he said.

Rev. Anaba said this in a sermon at the church's 31 days restoration programme on the theme; “Reposition,” being held at the Desert Pastures, a branch of Fountain Gate Chapel in Bolgatanga.

The programme, the maiden event of the Church in 2022, is to help members to reposition themselves for a new experience.

“God created man to till the earth, and as soon as He created him (man), He said work. When you read the creation of man, there is no prayer there,” Rev. Anaba said.

He said the difference between the secular world and the church was “hard work” and that most people in the secular world worked hard and lived better lives than some Christians.

“God created the world and everything in it and so it is the duty of man to take advantage of the opportunities created to work, think and make his living conditions better.”

“We must work with thoughtfulness, the most powerful people in this world are people that think. There are many people who work but they don't think. When you go into our public service, civil service, in our churches, in our homes, you can see that many of the people are really working, but they are really not thinking,” Rev. Anaba said.

He called on managers of the various ministries, departments and agencies to work hard and properly manage and grow what was handed over to them.

Rev. Anaba prayed that Christians would understand the importance of work and diligently pursue it to earn decent salaries to improve their living conditions.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Prayer should not be substitute for work—Eastwood Anaba to Christians
22.01.2022 | Headlines
Bogoso explosion: Minerals Commission finally shuts down Maxam Company in Tarkwa
22.01.2022 | Headlines
Appiatse explosion: Re-construction of damaged houses to begin on Monday
22.01.2022 | Headlines
Bogoso explosion: Health facilities in need of blood for hospitalised victims
22.01.2022 | Headlines
Ministry of Youth and Sports directs GFA to dissolve Black Stars management committee
22.01.2022 | Headlines
Explosion: Interdiction of Chief Inspector of Mines is premature — Mining Engineer
22.01.2022 | Headlines
Milovan Rajevac fired
22.01.2022 | Headlines
Explosion: Lands Minister orders Minerals Commission to suspend license of Maxam Company Ltd
22.01.2022 | Headlines
We have lost confidence in the coach – Sports Ministry ask GFA to sack Rajevac
22.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line