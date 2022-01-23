Covid-19 vaccine mandates being rolled out unlawful, senseless, not supported by law or science – Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has has said the Covid-19 vaccine mandates being rolled out in the country are unlawful and not supported by science.

As part of efforts by the government to get many people vaccinated. Some institutions including the Ghana Immigration Service, Ministry of Health, Parliament of Ghana, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), University of Health and Allied Sciences, Takoradi Technical University among others are rolling out COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Just recently, the Ghana Education Service in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service announced that it is resuming the exercise in Senior High Schools to have students 15 years and above vaccinated.

In reaction, Sammy Gyamfi who has been crusading against compulsory vaccination has said the COVID-19 vaccine mandates rollouts are against the laws of this country.

According to him, the rollouts are senseless to say the least.

Read the full statement below:

Folks, I have taken notice of some State and private institutions who are currently rolling out COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the country.

These institutions include the Ghana Immigration Service, Ministry of Health, Parliament of Ghana, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), University of Health and Allied Sciences, Takoradi Technical University among others. I also understand that the Ghana Health Service is seeking to compulsorily vaccinate all SHS students in the country.

Before you succumb to pressure and take the jab, it is important to appreciate the risk you are taking by noting the following indisputable facts:

1. The President of the Republic Ghana in an official response to a petition presented to him by some Concerned Medical Doctors has indicated that his government is not rolling out any vaccine mandates in Ghana.

2. There is currently no valid Executive Instrument that allows any State or private organization in Ghana to mandate COVID-19 vaccines. The said vaccine mandates are therefore illegal.

3. COVID-19 vaccines have only been granted Emergency Use Authorization by FDA, Ghana. They have not been approved or registered by the FDA, Ghana. And, the said vaccine mandates violate the Emergency Use Authorization guidelines of the Food and Drugs Authority of Ghana which provides that the administration of the COVID-19 vaccines should be optional and not compulsory.

4. The said COVID-19 vaccine mandates violate the WHO’s COVID-19 and mandatory vaccination: Ethical considerations and caveats.

5. The government of Ghana and the Ghana Health Service have conceded in official court processes filed by them and other official correspondences that COVID-19 vaccines cannot prevent the spread of coronavirus. They have also failed to adduce data or evidence to buttress their claim that the vaccines help to reduce the risk of severe illness and deaths.

6. COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be significantly unsafe. The government of Ghana and Ghana Health Service have indicated in official Court documents filed by them that the FDA, Ghana has neither tested nor conducted any scientific studies on COVID-19 vaccines. And that, there are serious adverse effects associated with COVID-19 vaccines including heart inflammation diseases, blood clots and deaths. Their claim that these ADRs which include deaths are rare is laughable to say the least.

7. The said COVID-19 vaccines are being administered in Ghana in breach of their contraindication guidelines and in flagrant disregard for the science of natural immunity.

8. Finally, persons who suffer serious adverse events or reactions to COVID-19 vaccines cannot sue the manufacturers of the vaccines for compensation. The government of Ghana has admitted in official court documents that they have indemnified the manufacturers of the vaccines against all liabilities associated with the vaccines which are being forced on you.

In short, the said COVID-19 vaccine mandates being rolled in the country are unlawful and senseless. They are neither supported by law or science.

If you want to take the jab, you are free to do so.

But if you don’t want to take it, don’t allow yourself to be coerced into taking it. If you find yourself in any of these lawless and oppressive agencies rolling out these illegal mandates, refuse to be silent. Resist them with all your might, speak up and sue them. Together, we shall prevail.

Sammy Gyamfi Esq.