ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.01.2022 Social News

Akro SecTech students lynch suspected thief, another in critical condition

Akro SecTech students lynch suspected thief, another in critical condition
22.01.2022 LISTEN

A suspected thief who allegedly invaded the Akro Secondary Technical School has been beaten to death by students of the school.

Another suspect who survived the physical assault is currently in critical condition at the St. Martins De Poress Hospital.

The incident occurred around 10pm on Friday, January 21, 2022.

The two were arrested and physically assaulted until they became unconscious.

The two, whose names were given as Sackitey Emmanuel Kpabitey and Odoi Solomon, were subsequently sent to the hospital by five police officers who visited the school after receiving information about the invasion from the school’s headmaster.

However, Sackitey Emmanuel could not survive and was pronounced dead on arrival by hospital authorities.

The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Narrating the incident, the District Commander of Odumase, Supt. Doris Grant said: “I had information that some two boys had invaded the school, and they were thieves. My men responded and came here and saw that they had been physically assaulted. I gave directives that they should be taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, one died.”

---citinewsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Lambussie: Dismissed School Feeding Caterers accuse DCE, MP of illegal termination of contracts; demand reinstatement
22.01.2022 | Social News
Obuasi East District Assembly disburses money, items to PWDs
22.01.2022 | Social News
Denial of pregnancies by men increases in Northern Region
22.01.2022 | Social News
Nima clash: Persistent community gang violence is fertile ground for terrorist exploit
22.01.2022 | Social News
Bogoso explosion: Interdiction, suspension of license not admission of culpability – Says Toni Aubynn
22.01.2022 | Social News
Bogoso explosion: 500 houses blown into pieces at Appiatse
22.01.2022 | Social News
$66 million SSNIT OBS Scandal: State calls first prosecution witness
22.01.2022 | Social News
Bogoso-Appiate explosion probe must be independent, transparent – Bureau of Public Safety
22.01.2022 | Social News
Carry out only lawful instructions—Dr Letsa to MDAs
22.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line