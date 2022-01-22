ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Work hard to turn your fortunes round — Dr Archibald Yao Letsa urges Keta Municipal Assembly members

Regional News Work hard to turn your fortunes round — Dr Archibald Yao Letsa urges Keta Municipal Assembly members
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister has urged members of the Keta Municipal Assembly to work hard to turn their fortunes around.

He said the performance of the assembly in the 2020 district and municipal assemblies rating in the country was nothing to write home about.

He continued that, the abysmal performance of the municipality resulted in it placing 248th among the total of 260 districts in the country.

Dr. Yao Letsa challenged them to work harder for a better position in the upcoming ranking since they are now going to work under a new administration led by Mr Emmanuel Gemegah the current Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

He praised Anloga District for doing well in the rankings since they were one of the new districts that placed 5th and 100th positions in the regional and national rankings respectively.

He continued that the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) has been adjudged the best in the country for 2020.

"Am very sure and l believed that we are going to retain our number one position among all the Coordinating Councils in the country through our hardworks," he stated.

Dr Archibald said this at Keta municipal assembly hall on Friday January 21,2022 during his tour to all 18 Municipal and District Assemblies within the region.

He said the tour will continue next week, especially to other Municipal and District Assemblies yet to be visited.

Assembly members of Keta municipal assembly also pledged to put up their best. for better future of the assembly.

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Regional News
ModernGhana Links
GASIP is an intervention of government to improve climate change resilience of smallholder farmers
21.01.2022 | Regional News
Anglogold Ashanti, GIZ launch project on pandemic management in Obuasi
21.01.2022 | Regional News
V/R: Minister breaks ground for construction of rice mill in Central Tongu
20.01.2022 | Regional News
West Gonja MCE elected Savannah Regional representative of NALAG
20.01.2022 | Regional News
N/R: Cuban Ambassador pays a familiarization visit to TaTU
20.01.2022 | Regional News
Suame MCE urge teachers to abreast themselves with the new curriculum
17.01.2022 | Regional News
Wulensi: Communities meet to raise funds for construction of bridge
17.01.2022 | Regional News
DCE for North Gonja hands over office, accommodation spaces to state institutions
15.01.2022 | Regional News
U/E/R: Private sector participation in maternal and new born health in rural areas critical — Dr Bogee
13.01.2022 | Regional News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line