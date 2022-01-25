ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
25.01.2022 Social News

E/R: Drivers are killing our children, we need speed ramps - Mirekukrom residents to government

E/R: Drivers are killing our children, we need speed ramps - Mirekukrom residents to government
25.01.2022 LISTEN

The chiefs, elders and residents of Mirekukrom, a farming community near Kwahu Praso in the Kwahu South Municipality of the Eastern Region are passionately appealing to government to as a matter of urgency, construct speed ramps along the town's road.

They said the move will help curb vehicle knockdowns of mostly children.

Speaking to the correspondent in an exclusive interview, the youth president of the town, Mr Danso Abeam who was speaking on behalf of the Odikro of the town, Nana Appiah who also doubles as the Akroma Komfour and the entire residents disclosed that there have been several cases of vehicular knockdowns in the area.

He attributed the situation to the lack of speed ramps in the town.

According to him, drivers overspeed when approaching the town which often results in children being knocked down to death.

According to the youth president, vehicles have since this month January 2022, knocked down three children who are responding to treatment at the hospital.

Mr Danso Abeam said the attitude of the drivers is causing fear and panic within the townsfolk, hence the urgent appeal to government for speed ramps.

Mr Abeam indicated that though the residents of Mirekukrom are very grateful to the government for constructing their road, the current challenges need to be addressed to save lives.

He urges drivers to avoid overspending when reaching the town

"Our problem is the construction of road ramps so come to our aid," the youth president emphasised.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Appiatse Explosion: Non-residents posing as victims to benefit from relief items – NADMO
25.01.2022 | Social News
Government condemns Houthi’s missiles and drones attack on UAE
24.01.2022 | Social News
Major Mahama: Assemblyman's intention was not to kill — Investigator
24.01.2022 | Social News
Bogoso explosion: It will cost us about GH¢1M to fully restore power to Appiatse – ECG
24.01.2022 | Social News
Kia Rhino truck carrying over 30 passengers involved in accident; 10 confirmed dead
24.01.2022 | Social News
C/R: Moree community appeals for sea defence wall
24.01.2022 | Social News
Family systems breaking down; pass Aging Bill—CHRAJ
24.01.2022 | Social News
Stop vouching for Foreigners for Ghana card — NIA urge Ghanaians
24.01.2022 | Social News
GAF denies suspect in car snatching incident
24.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line