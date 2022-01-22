ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We have lost confidence in the coach – Sports Ministry ask GFA to sack Rajevac

Headlines We have lost confidence in the coach – Sports Ministry ask GFA to sack Rajevac
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

Ministry of Youth and Sports has asked the Ghana Football Association to review the position of head coach of the Black Stars, Milovan Rajevac, after the team's poor showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

A statement, signed by sector minister Mustapha Ussif following a crunch meeting with officials of the Ghana Football Association, said the people of Ghana had “lost confidence in the capacity of the current technical team of the Black Stars to deliver success” and asked the GFA to review the coach's work.

Ghana crashed out of the tournament in Cameroon without winning a game, finishing bottom of Group C.

The Sports Minister summoned officials of the GFA to a meeting on Friday, January 21, 2022, to discuss the team's abysmal showing and subsequently released a statement to communicate the matters discussed.

The statement also urged the GFA to reconstitute the management committee of the Black Stars, which is currently headed by former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive George Amoako.

Under the current arrangements, the Ministry of Youth and Sports pays the Serbian trainer's $30,000 a month salary, even though he is an employee of the GFA.

Read the full statement below:

1222022123605-ptkwn0y442-fjqec27wqac3lfl

—citinewsroom

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Explosion: Interdict Chief Inspector of Mines — Lands Ministry orders Minerals Commission
22.01.2022 | Headlines
Mobilise necessary emergency health, disaster relieves to help Bogoso disaster victims – NDC to gov’t
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Explosion: Transport of mining explosives was properly done procedurally – Police
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Suspects in Nima violence remanded into Police custody after pleading not guilty
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia hands over 13 tonnes of relief items to victims of Bogoso explosion
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Seven Western Togoland separatists caged over treason felony
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Bogoso Explosion: Truck driver did very well; saved a lot of school children – Police
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo donates GHS200k to victims of Bogoso explosion
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Appiatse Explosion: Gov't will provide temporary housing facilities for the displaced — Bawumia
21.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line