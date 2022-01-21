ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: Tanker discharging fuel to tricycles catch fire at Kaase

Social News A/R: Tanker discharging fuel to tricycles catch fire at Kaase
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

Police have said there was no casualty after a fuel tanker caught fire at Kaase near Asokwa in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The Police in a statement said “at about 5:30 pm a fuel tanker that was discharging fuel to some tricycles at Kaase caught fire, today January 21, 2022.”

A few people are believed to have sustained some injuries, the statement added.

It further said “Thankfully,” the Police said “no persons have been reported dead.”

The tanker driver and the tricycle rider involved have escaped the scene.

The police are at the scene to manage the situation.

“Meanwhile, we are investigating and full details will be given in due course.”

121202283611-rvmyqdc553-police-statement

121202283612-8eu2xkjwvq-police-statement

This comes just a day after a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in explosion.

“Reference to our earlier emergency public notice, the Police have taken charge of the situation providing security to enable the emergency workers including the Ghana National Fire Service , NADMO and the Ambulance Service to manage the situation.

“The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway.An appeal is also being made to nearby towns to open up their classrooms, churches etc to accommodate surviving victims.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion. Most of the victims have been rescued and are on admission at various hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality.

Thirteen people have so far died in relation to this accident.

Speaking to journalists on Friday January 21, the Director General, Public Affairs Directorate of the Police Service, ACP Kwasi Ofori said “It was misreported that they were dead but when they were taken to the hospital, the medical officers certified that they were not clinically dead and as such, they were admitted and treatment is ongoing. So it is 13 and we should take note of that.”

---3news.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Ada traditional council condemn youth attack on Radio Ada; calls for peace and collaboration
21.01.2022 | Social News
Apiatse explosion: “We thank God for the ambulances, they saved lives” — Hospital administrator
21.01.2022 | Social News
Christian Divine Church chairman arrested for allegedly engaging in financial malpractices
21.01.2022 | Social News
'We must make sure the reputation of Ghana is well kept'— Rev Dr Joyce Aryee
21.01.2022 | Social News
"We are shocked" — GMA commiserates with victims of Bogoso-Appiate explosion
21.01.2022 | Social News
7-month-old baby among dead persons in Appiate explosion – Clinical Coordinator
21.01.2022 | Social News
Akwatia gas filling station sparks fire
21.01.2022 | Social News
Desist from self-imprisonment—Police warn public
21.01.2022 | Social News
We'll deal with anyone found culpable in Appiatse explosion—Abu Jinapor assures
21.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line