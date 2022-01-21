A/R: Tanker discharging fuel to tricycles catch fire at Kaase

Police have said there was no casualty after a fuel tanker caught fire at Kaase near Asokwa in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The Police in a statement said “at about 5:30 pm a fuel tanker that was discharging fuel to some tricycles at Kaase caught fire, today January 21, 2022.”

A few people are believed to have sustained some injuries, the statement added.

It further said “Thankfully,” the Police said “no persons have been reported dead.”

The tanker driver and the tricycle rider involved have escaped the scene.

The police are at the scene to manage the situation.

“Meanwhile, we are investigating and full details will be given in due course.”

This comes just a day after a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in explosion.

“Reference to our earlier emergency public notice, the Police have taken charge of the situation providing security to enable the emergency workers including the Ghana National Fire Service , NADMO and the Ambulance Service to manage the situation.

“The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway.An appeal is also being made to nearby towns to open up their classrooms, churches etc to accommodate surviving victims.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion. Most of the victims have been rescued and are on admission at various hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality.

Thirteen people have so far died in relation to this accident.

Speaking to journalists on Friday January 21, the Director General, Public Affairs Directorate of the Police Service, ACP Kwasi Ofori said “It was misreported that they were dead but when they were taken to the hospital, the medical officers certified that they were not clinically dead and as such, they were admitted and treatment is ongoing. So it is 13 and we should take note of that.”

