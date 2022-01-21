ModernGhana logo
"We are shocked" — GMA commiserates with victims of Bogoso-Appiate explosion

Social News
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has expressed sympathy to victims of the Bogoso-Appiate explosion on Thursday, January 20.

“We are shocked by the devastation caused to lives and properties at Bogoso-Appiate and the surrounding communities,” the association said in a statement.

“On behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the GMA, we express our deepest condolences to families that have lost loved ones to this unfortunate event.”

The association also commended the National Emergency Response Team and volunteers for their rescue efforts following the incident.

“We are grateful to all Medical Doctors and other healthcare workers, especially those at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital and other health facilities, for providing care for the injured.”

So far, the government has pegged the death toll at 13 following the explosion that was caused by a collision between a vehicle transporting explosives to a mining site and a motorcycle.

The truck that was involved in the explosion was heading to a Chirano Gold Mines.

According to the mining company, the truck belongs to MAXAM, a mining services contractor.‬

---citinewsroom

