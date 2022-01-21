Kasoa: 26-year-old man arrested for sodomising 13-year-old boy

The Central East Regional Police Command has arrested 26-year-old man, Benjamin Kojo Bannor, popularly known as Coach for sodomizing a 13-year-old boy at Mount Zion, a suburb of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.

According to the Central East Regional Command, the young man poses as a football trainer who mobilizes young boys for the purposes of training them to become footballer stars.

But, the man, according to the police capitalizes on that to sodomize the kids.

The Deputy Commander of the Kasoa Central East Police Command, ACP Oduro Amaning said the father of the victim, Enock Agyapa reported to the police that his son reported to him that the 26-year-old man has sodomised him on two occasions leaving him with pains and unable to pass stool.

ACP Oduro Amaning indicated that the police issued a police medical form to the father of the victim for doctors report whiles the suspect has been put behind bars.

He said investigations have commenced.