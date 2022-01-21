ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
21.01.2022 Social News

Akwatia gas filling station sparks fire

Akwatia gas filling station sparks fire
21.01.2022 LISTEN

The timely intervention of the fire team quenched a fire outbreak which nearly cause an explosion at a Gas Filling station in Akwatia, the District capital of the Demkyembour in the Eastern Region.

According to reports, the Gas Filling station which is near the Otifilic Enterprise caught fire on Friday afternoon.

It’s unclear what led to the cause of the fire, but lucky enough the tanks were empty when the incident occurred.

A local reporter who confirmed the incident to DGN Online explained that the fire started in the place where they pump the gas but the timely intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service rushed to the scene on time to prevent the fire from spreading.

He said the situation has since been placed under control as the residents around are engaging in their normal activities.

—DGN online

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Desist from self-imprisonment—Police warn public
21.01.2022 | Social News
We'll deal with anyone found culpable in Appiatse explosion—Abu Jinapor assures
21.01.2022 | Social News
Bogoso explosion: Calm returning to Appiatse; injured receiving medical care
21.01.2022 | Social News
Bogoso Explosion: Police revises death toll downwards to 13
21.01.2022 | Social News
Nima violence: 7 accused persons plead not guilty
21.01.2022 | Social News
Always ensure strict enforcement of laws on transporting explosives – GPCC
21.01.2022 | Social News
Family threatens to drag KATH to court over death of relative in labour
21.01.2022 | Social News
Embassy of Peru honours Chris Koney
21.01.2022 | Social News
Girl who was burnt by ‘mad man’ at Kotwi receives help after reportage
21.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line