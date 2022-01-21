Henrietta Lamptey heads Births and Deaths Registry

Mrs Henrietta Lamptey, a Research and Development Practitioner, has been appointed by President Akufo-Addo as the Registrar of the Births and Deaths Registry, Ghana.

Prior to her appointment as the Registrar of Births and Deaths, Mrs Lamptey worked with the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development and ActionAid Ghana, a Non-Government Organisation.

Her appointment is in accordance with article 195 of the 1992 Constitution which requires the President to appoint a Registrar of Births and Deaths, and Section two of Registration of Birth and Death ACT 2020 (Act 1027).

As part of her functions, the Registrar would be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the affairs of the Registry and shall keep and maintain the national register of births, foetal deaths, and deaths.

“The Registrar shall prescribe the qualification, expertise and professional competence of the District Registrars.”

Mrs Lamptey has over 15 years of experience in social and economic development and has coordinated several intervention programmes aimed at improving the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System in the country.

She has vast experience from her work with Government and International Development agencies in Ghana and the United Kingdom.

Her areas of expertise are research, advocacy, policy formulation and implementation, and monitoring and evaluation.

Mrs Lamptey has attended several workshops and professional development courses; notable among them are project management; and rights-based approach in development work.

The new Registrar has served as a resource person at several workshops and training programmes and as guest lecturer.

She holds a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Ghana and two Masters Degrees; Master of Research (MRes) in Social Policy from the University of York, United Kingdom and Master of Science (MSc) in Applied Development Studies from the University of Reading, United Kingdom.

GNA