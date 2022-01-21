ModernGhana logo
We'll deal with anyone found culpable in Appiatse explosion—Abu Jinapor assures

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, has warned that government will deal ruthlessly with anyone found to have breached the Minerals and Mining Regulation regarding the transportation of explosives.

The warning follows the constitution of a committee comprising officials from the Minerals Commission, security agencies, Ghana National Fire Service and National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to complete investigations into the explosion.

Mr Jinapor, who accompanied Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to commiserate with the bereaved families of the Appiatse disaster on Friday, said the investigations would be thorough to determine the actual cause of the incident.

Mr Jinapor noted that the manufacture, storage, transportation and use of explosives was governed by law, particularly the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) and the Minerals and Mining (Explosives) Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2177).

He assured that Government would implement all recommendations from the investigations to forestall future occurrence.

The Ministry would hold meetings with all stakeholders, including mining companies, Ghana Chamber of Mines and mine support service companies, to discuss the entire regime of handling and use of explosives and other hazardous chemicals for mining, with a view of developing safe and healthy mining operations and support services in the country, he stated.

Preliminary investigation confirmed 13 persons dead, 179 affected and 31 houses torched.

A vehicle transporting 10 tonnes of ammonium nitrate from Tarkwa to Chirano Gold Mine allegedly collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion, killing dozens of people at Appiatse in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality.

GNA

