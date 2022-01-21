Seven Western Togoland separatists caged over treason felony

The Kaneshie District Court has remanded into police custody seven Western Togoland separatists over an alleged treason felony.

Kofi Amemako, alias “Commander,” Felix Bersa Bosso, alias “Zongo,” Mawuli Amedziko, alias “Zaganee,” Stanley Kofi Koto Gborzo, Abraham Atsu Serworvor, Agbeshie Nyavor and William Korsi Ahiabenu have been charged with treason felony and being members of a prohibited organisation.

Their pleas were not taken, and they were ordered to go back to the court on February 3, 2022.

Police Chief Inspector Richard Amoah told the court presided over by Mr Stephen Tabiri that the accused persons were members of the Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF), a prohibited organisation-a separatist group.

Amemako is said to be a spiritualist and provides spiritual fortification for members of WTRF against gunshots and other offensive weapons.

The prosecution said on or before September 25, 2020, the accused persons together with others agreed with common purpose to secede from the Republic of Ghana.

It said in pursuant to their agreement, they together with some accused persons standing trial at the Accra High Court and others at large, divided themselves into armed groups to enable them pull off their plan.

The prosecution said on September 25, 2020, between the hours of 0100hours and 0700hours, one armed group, including the accused persons attacked Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the Volta Region.

It said they overpowered the Police officers at the stations, broke into the armouries and made away with thirteen (13) AK-47 assault rifles, two (2) pistols, five (5) pump action guns, one (1) short gun, two (2) mack-3 guns, one (1) mack 4-gun, three (3) SMG rifles, eleven (11) rubber bullets, 25 rounds of 37mm tear gas cartridge, about three hundred (300) rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

The Court heard that four (4) out of 13 AK-47 rifles were retrieved.

The prosecution said on January 7, 2022, at 0700hours, Amemako, Bosso, Amedziko, Gbordzor, Serworvor and Nyavor were arrested when they attempted to purchase 2,000 rounds of AK-47 ammunition from an undercover Defense Intelligence Officer at Aflao.

It said Ahiabenu, a resident of Hohoe, was arrested at Akatsi on January 8, 2022, when he visited a spiritualist for fortification against gunshots.

The prosecution said investigations had so far revealed that the accused persons and their cohorts at large were planning to disturb the public peace.

It said they intended to attack Police and Immigration officers within the Volta Region and rob them of their weapons to stock their armoury.

The prosecution said they also intended to break into Bank of Ghana, Hohoe Branch, and were also planning to destroy Adomi and Sogakope bridges with bombs to disconnect Volta Region from Accra and prevent a reinforcement team from entering the Region during the disturbances.

It said assorted charms, locally manufactured pistol and Western Togoland related documents were retrieved from the roof of the accused persons.

